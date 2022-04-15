Fever, Vomiting, Seizures: Mysterious Illness Claims Lives of 7 Children in 5 Days in Rajasthan's Sirohi

An unknown disease has claimed the life of seven children in a span of 5 days in Rajasthan’s Sirohi.

As per reports, the children all aged between two and 14 died after showing symptoms such as fever and seizures at Fulabai Kheda and Fulaber villages in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district from April 9 to 13. The deaths of the mysterious disease were reported within a day of them showing the symptoms.

The mother of a deceased five-year-old boy shared that her son woke up at 5 am and asked for water before he got seizures. She added that the boy breathed his last at 8 am in the morning after a bout of vomiting.

The cause of the death is yet to be ascertained however medical authorities are conjecturing that the untimely demise of the 7 children may be the result of them feeding on packaged iced drinks sold by local vendors in plastic pipes the previous night.

Advertisement

Joint director of health, Jageshwar Prasad while talking to Hindustan Times said that the deaths seem to be cases of acute viral disease. He further added that of the seven children, three had local flavored ice while two others are being suspected of having the same ice but nobody saw them eating. “Deaths could not have been caused so fast even in the case of food poisoning," Prasad noted.

Around 300 houses have been surveyed and 58 samples have been sent to a lab in Jaipur, Prasad told HT while also informing that three children who were displaying mild symptoms have been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure.

Kuldeep Singh, who heads the pediatric department at Jodhpur’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences also held the view that the deaths were a case of viral infection.

Meanwhile, a medical team consisting of doctors from the block to the state level has reached the spot and is trying to examine the cause of the death, reported India today. Suspecting the consumption of ice as the probable cause of death, the medical team collected samples of these drinks from various shops in the village to conduct an examination while also directing the vendors to stop their sales for the time being.

What State Health Minister Says

Responding to the ongoing situation, Rajasthan Health Minister Prasadi Lal Meena stated that the deaths were caused by a viral infection and not because of the consumption of the cold drinks.“I have spoken to the Collector. Seven children have died. These deaths have occurred due to a viral. A survey of the village has been done. The situation is now under control. Teams from Jaipur and Jodhpur have also reached there,” he added.

He added that each child’s history was different and the cause of death was a viral infection while assuring that the situation is under control and teams from Jaipur and Jodhpur have been sent to the affected area to aid the villagers.

Unknown Disease Kills 39 in UP

In an incident from last year August, 32 children and seven adults died of a “mysterious fever” in the Uttar Pradesh district of Firozabad. The chief minister told reporters that the first case was detected on August 18 and family members of patients started their treatment in private hospitals and clinics. While the cause behind these deaths could not be ascertained, locals accused the health department and municipal body of overlooking issues pertaining to sanitation and alleged that several drains were overflowing in the district.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.