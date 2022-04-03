10 Coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express Derail Near Nashik; Relief Team Rushed to Spot

As many as 10 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Antyodaya Express (11061) derailed on Sunday afternoon between Lahavit and Devlali near Nashik, Maharashtra, on the down line. The incident occurred at around 3.10 pm, according to news agency ANI. No casualty reported so far.

Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have been derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 hrs today, April 3. Accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot. Details awaited: Central railway CPRO— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

An accident relief train and medical van have rushed to the spot, said central railway CPRO.

The railways have launched a helpline at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station: 55993; MTNL:02222694040; public helpline no.: 0253-2465816.

Meanwhile, due to the derailment, the railways have cancelled/diverted several trains on the route, said the CPRO.

Due to the derailment of about 10 coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Bhusaval Division, listed trains stand cancelled/diverted: CPRO CR pic.twitter.com/Rq73f8pcFm— ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Further details are awaited.

