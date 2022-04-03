CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2022#Movies#ImranKhan#UkraineWar#SriLanka
Home » News » India » 10 Coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express Derail Near Nashik; Relief Team Rushed to Spot
1-MIN READ

10 Coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express Derail Near Nashik; Relief Team Rushed to Spot

The derailment occurred near Nashik on Sunday afternoon. (Image: Twitter ANI)

The derailment occurred near Nashik on Sunday afternoon. (Image: Twitter ANI)

An accident relief train and medical van have rushed to the spot. No casualty reported so far

News Desk

As many as 10 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Jaynagar Antyodaya Express (11061) derailed on Sunday afternoon between Lahavit and Devlali near Nashik, Maharashtra, on the down line. The incident occurred at around 3.10 pm, according to news agency ANI. No casualty reported so far.

An accident relief train and medical van have rushed to the spot, said central railway CPRO.

The railways have launched a helpline at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station: 55993; MTNL:02222694040; public helpline no.: 0253-2465816.

RELATED NEWS

Meanwhile, due to the derailment, the railways have cancelled/diverted several trains on the route, said the CPRO.

Further details are awaited.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Tags
first published:April 03, 2022, 16:46 IST