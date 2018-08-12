English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Few Gau Rakshaks Go Overboard And Malign Image of 90% Genuine People, Says Ramdev
Advocating a complete ban on cow slaughter in the country, the yoga guru said the Centre should enact a law on the issue.
File photo of yoga guru Ramdev. (Getty Images)
Jaipur: Yoga guru and entrepreneur Ramdev on Sunday said ‘gau rakshaks’ have to come out on the streets if police and civil administrations fail to deal strictly with the menace of cow smuggling.
He said strict action should be taken against those involved in illegal cow slaughter and added that a few ‘gau rakshaks’ go overboard, which maligns the image of “90 per cent genuine” people who work for cow protection.
“No one speaks about cow smugglers. Why are cow killers given encouragement? It should never happen. We are not in favour of those who have licence for slaughter houses and those transporting animals,” he told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.
Advocating a complete ban on cow slaughter in the country, he said the Centre should enact a law on the matter.
“Who else can be a bigger ‘rashtra bhakt’ and ‘gau bhakt’ than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should enact a law to ban cow slaughter in the country,” Ramdev said.
Replying to a question on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, Ramdev said nearly three-four crore people live illegally in the country which poses a huge threat to the country's integrity, unity and sovereignty.
Be it a Bangladeshi, Pakistani or American, no one should be allowed to live illegally in the country, he added.
