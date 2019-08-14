'Few Pellet Injuries' During ‘Stray’ Protests in Srinagar Over Weekend, Says J&K Top Cop
Addressing a press conference, Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan said the law and order situation has been 'totally under control'.
Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan. (Twitter)
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday said some people sustained pellet injuries during “stray” protests in Srinagar over the weekend when restrictions imposed in the wake of repeal of Article 370 were relaxed.
Addressing a press conference, Additional Director General of Police Munir Khan said the law and order situation has been "totally under control". "There have been localised incidents in various parts of Srinagar and other areas, which have been contained, dealt with locally. There has been no major injury to anyone. There have been a few pellet injuries, who were treated and sent back."
Khan also assured that the administration's "biggest endeavour" was avoiding civilian causalities. "Whether it is a law and order situation or anti-military operation, we avoid collateral damage as we don't want it," he added.
While briefing the media, the state's principal secretary Rohit Kansal said the administration has allowed further relaxation in prohibitory orders "in a large number of areas including Srinagar", which will continue till Wednesday afternoon.
The Centre on Wednesday said restrictions have been completely removed from Jammu, though they will continue in parts of Kashmir "for some time".
With all communication lines disrupted since August 5 after scrapping of Article 370 provisions, Jammu and Kashmir’s governor's administration issued an advisory saying that 300 special telephone booths are being established to help people communicate with their kin.
