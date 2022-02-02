Fewer Terror Incidents in J&K Since Repeal of Art 370, Over 1,500 Kashmiri Migrants Given Jobs, Says MHA

The ministry of home affairs in three separate questions briefed Parliament on the development in Jammu and Kashmir, along with details about terror incidents since the abrogation of Article 370. The ministry told Parliament that 1,41,815 new works had been taken up by the government in Jammu and Kashmir, and informed Rajya Sabha about the status of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.

“As per the information provided by the government of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and government of Ladakh, 1,41,815 and 17,556 new works/projects have been taken up under various sectors/schemes in J&K and Ladakh, respectively, since 2019. Funds amounting to Rs 27,274 crore and Rs 3,097.14 crore have been provided for the completion of these works/projects in the UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh, respectively,” the MHA said in a reply.

The ministry also said funds amounting to Rs 19,142.63 crore and Rs 1,810.97 crore had been earmarked in J&K and Ladakh, respectively, for areas predominantly inhabited by rural population.

In another reply on the status of Kashmiri Pandits, the ministry told Parliament that 44,684 Kashmiri migrant families were registered with the office of the relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrants), Jammu. There were a total of 1,54,712 individuals, many of whom had been given jobs, the ministry added.

“In order to rehabilitate Kashmiri migrant families, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed 1,697 such persons since August 5, 2019 and selected additional 1,140 persons,” the MHA said.

The MHA further said the Valley had witnessed fewer terror incidents since the abrogation of Article 370. It said since the repeal of Article 370 till January 26, 2022, 541 terror incidents had been reported while 439 terrorists had been eliminated. Also, 98 civilians and 109 soldiers had been killed, the MHA added. “During such incidents, there was no significant damage to public property. However, damages to private property of Rs 5.3 crore (approximately) have been assessed,” the MHA told Rajya Sabha.

