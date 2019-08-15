Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Fictitious Claims, Says Army After Pakistan Tweets it Killed 5 Indian Jawans in Cross-Border Firing on I-Day

The India Army has rubbished the allegation by the neighboring country and termed the claims fictitious.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 7:57 PM IST
Fictitious Claims, Says Army After Pakistan Tweets it Killed 5 Indian Jawans in Cross-Border Firing on I-Day
Security personnel stand guard in a locality in Jammu on Tuesday ahead of Independence Day. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday said that three of its soldiers and five Indian jawans were killed in an exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Nowgam sector, a claim dismissed by Indian Army.

Accusing India of indulging in ceasefire violations, Pakistan Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor alleged that the government is trying to ‘divert attention’ from the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“In efforts to divert attention from the situation in J&K, Indian Army increases firing along LoC. Three Pakistani soldiers embraced Shahadat (martyrdom). Pakistan Army responded effectively. Five Indian soldiers killed, many injured, bunkers damaged. Intermittent exchange of fire continues,” Major General Ghafoor tweeted.

The Indian Army, on the other hand, rubbished the allegation by the neighboring country and termed the claims fictitious. “Claims made Pakistan are fictitious,” Army said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistan continues to violate ceasefire violation Krishna Ghati Sector of J&K. The Indian Army has retaliated befittingly.

Tensions between India and Pakistan had heightened last week after the BJP-government revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. In reaction to India's move, Pakistan downgraded the diplomatic relations by expelling the Indian High Commissioner and suspended trade ties with New Delhi.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

