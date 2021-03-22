'Fidelity Test' Gone Wrong, UP Man Stitches Wife's Genitals With Aluminium Over Suspicion of Affair

In a horrific incident, a man from UP sewed up his wife’s genitals with an aluminium thread over suspicion of her engaging in an illicit affair.

The alleged incident took place in Milak area in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district after the husband who works as a driver asked his wife to take a fidelity test.

On the approval of the wife to undergo this test, the man tied her hands and legs and stitched up her genitals. After committing the heinous crime, the man fled the premises.

According to a report by India Today, after her husband fled leaving her bleeding profusely, the 24-year-old wife contacted her mother who then took the victim to a community health centre and also lodged a complaint against her son-in-law at Milak police station.

A medical examination was conducted on the woman which confirmed the assault. Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) also confirmed that the woman had suffered serious injuries and assured that proper treatment will be given to her.

The police also informed that the accused was taken into custody later in the day.

In her statement to the Police, the woman said that she was a victim of abuse at the hands of the husband. She further added that her husband suspected her of infidelity and asked her to prove her innocence to which she agreed but she never anticipated that he would indulge in something so horrific.

As per police reports, the woman had married the accused two years ago and the couple had a baby who died soon after the delivery.