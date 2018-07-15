FIFA World Cup 2018 Final: Google Doodle Honours Finalists France and Croatia

The 2018 FIFA World Cup finals have arrived and Google has already set the temper of the much anticipated game. Google celebrates the FIFA World Cup Final 2018 in its Sunday's doodle. By featuring simple images of the two unprecedented contenders France and Croatia, the search engine upheld the spirit of the game on the deciding day.On July 15, Sunday the 1998 FIFA World Cup champion France goes to play against the first ever World cup finalist Croatia. While on Saturday, Belgium outperformed England to finish at the third position and clinched the best ever World cup finish. The one-time champion England by virtue of its defeat finished at the fourth position.This year Google honoured all the 32 participating countries in its homepage by celebrating the rich cultures and talent of each country in its doodle series. Google even featured guest artists hailing from each nation in its doodle series.While countries like Croatia and Mexico have stunned the world with its action packed thrill on the pitch at FIFA World Cup tournament, FIFA giant and four-time winner Germany left its fans teary-eyed. The defending champions failed to make it past the group stage and were knocked out of the World Cup by Mexico.On the other hand, the five-time champions Brazil were outclassed by Belgium, whereas Messi and Ronaldo fans across the world were heartbroken as Argentina and Portugal's underwhelming showing in Russia led the teams straight out of World Cup at the quarterfinals.