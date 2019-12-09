Fight Against Attacks on Women Should be on Same Line as Combating Terrorism, Says Kiran Bedi
In her whatsapp message entitled 'an open letter,' Kiran Bedi said the fight against brutal assaults on women should be on the same line as combating terrorism.
File photo of Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (Image: Reuters)
Puducherry: Voicing serious concern over "repeated occurrence" of brutal assault against women across the country, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday said such incidents were happening largely because we have not gone all out to fight the attacks like we deal with terrorism.
Her comments come in the wake of brutal rape and murder of girls across the country, including Hyderabad and Unnao in Uttar Pradesh.
In her whatsapp message entitled 'an open letter,' the former IPS officer said the fight against brutal assaults on women should be on the same line as combating terrorism.
"We invested heavily into fighting terror and we became non sparing," she said adding "unless sexual assaults against women also assume the same gravity and collective anguish we shall continue having women in India stalked and situationally ravaged."
Bedi also said, "even media is running out of space and time to focus on which one to highlight. It is a terrible environment to live with when we know for sure what can be done with a sense of collective urgency."
She reiterated that there should be "effective grass root policing" to prevent mushrooming of attacks on women. It also requiresinvestments into more grass root
policing, she pointed out.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Haydon Gives Another Fitness Inspiration with New Pictures of Her Baby Bump
- Ramya Krishnan on Comparisons Between Queen and Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi: Our Show will Release First
- Sania Mirza's Sister Anam Feels Grateful, Shares Snaps of Her Bridal Shower on Social Media
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway
- 2019 is Ending But the 'Beginners' Memes are Just Starting