Fight Against TB, HIV on Par with Joining Defence Forces: Union Health Minister

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday told the youths that working towards elimination of tuberculosis and prevention of HIV transmission is on par with joining the defence forces as one works for the nation. Mandaviya, who launched the first phase of the awareness campaign for HIV, TB and blood donation on the occasion of ‘International Youth Day’ in the presence of Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, appealed to the nation to take oath to work together in achieving good health for everyone, according to a health ministry statement.

The event was organised by National AIDS Control Organisation (NACO). “Mandaviya impressed upon the youth that working towards elimination of TB and prevention of HIV transmission is at par with joining the defence forces as one works for the nation through these activities," the statement said. The Union health minister virtually engaged with over one lakh students from government schools and colleges as part of the nationwide celebration of ‘Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence, the statement said. Three survivors and warriors, who were earlier affected by HIV, tuberculosis and thalassemia, shared how the schemes of the Government of India have helped and supported them in their fight against these diseases, the statement said.

“Swami Vivekananda was the first to recognise and nurture the power of youth in pre-independent India. In his footsteps, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji started many schemes and institutions for benefit of youth, including the Skill Development Ministry and ‘Khelo India’ programme. “When the youths intend to do something, they achieve it. Most of the TB patients are also in the age-group of young generation. When the youth of the villages intend that there will be no more TB patient in the village, they will achieve it," the statement quoting Mandaviya said.

Speaking on the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’, he said, “The prime minister has asked the young generation of India to set the goal for themselves on what they wish to achieve in the next 25 years and actively participate in building new India on its century year of independence.

