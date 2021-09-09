Fight Against Those Insulting Women to Continue, Says MSF Ex-prez a Day After Muslim League Dissolves Haritha Women’s Wing

A day after the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) dissolved the state committee of Haritha, the women’s wing of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), Mufeeda Thesni, former Haritha president, said that the fight against those insulting women will continue.

The state committee was dissolved by Indian union Muslim league on Wednesday due to “gross indiscipline" after it rejected the party leadership’s demand to withdraw the complaint a group of its members filed with the Kerala Women’s Commission seeking action against some of the male leaders of MSF, who allegedly used derogatory remarks against them.

Writing an article in a Malayalam newspaper, Mufeeda said they are fighting for gender justice. “We reacted when our self-respect was hurt. We expected that derogatory and anti-women statements will be taken more seriously by the party leadership. Approaching the women’s commission was our fundamental right. The complaint filed was not against the party but some individuals,” he wrote.

The article said that the Kerala society has begun discussions on the right and wrong of the decision of the Muslim League leadership.

“Even now we believe that the flag we held was not wrong. Keeping up that hope we will continue our fight against those insulting women,” Mufeeda said.

Haritha office bearers had first complained to the league leadership but later approached the women’s commission as there was no respite. The league leadership had asked them to withdraw the complaint before women’s commission but they refused to do so.

Though the league leadership had issued an ultimatum to the Haritha office bearers to withdraw their petition, the women were firm on the stance on complaint against the male leaders even as they reiterated their loyalty and confidence in Muslim League leadership.

