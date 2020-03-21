Fight Coronavirus Like Yuvraj-Kaif 2002 Stand, PM Modi Tells Nation
After the Prime Minister's appeal, Kaif took to Twitter and requested the same to people in order to prevent the spread of the virus. PM Modi responded to Kaif's tweet and said, "It is time for another partnership."
File photo of Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged India to fight the coronavirus outbreak strongly by observing the 'Janata Curfew ' on March 22 by giving the example of Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif who shared a memorable partnership in the 2002 Natwest Series which India won.
After the Prime Minister's appeal, Kaif took to Twitter and requested the same to people in order to prevent the spread of the virus. PM Modi responded to Kaif's tweet and said, "It is time for another partnership."
Replying to Kaif's tweet, PM Modi tweeted, "Here are 2 excellent cricketers whose partnership we will remember forever. Now, as they have said, it is time for another partnership. This time, all of India will be partners in the fight against Coronavirus."
Kaif and Yuvraj joined hands for a 121-run stand to drag Sourav Ganguly-led India out of a hole and guide them to a two-wicket victory against England at Lord's in July 2002.
PM Modi has urged people to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and all the sports personalities have endorsed the idea.
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shriya Saran Dances with Husband Andrei Koscheev During Quarantine in Barcelona
- Coronavirus: Sara Ali Khan is Sticking to This Homemade Drink for Better Immunity
- Thai Hospitals are Deploying 'Ninja Robots' to Help with Coronavirus Battle
- WhatsApp, WHO Announce Official Coronavirus Helpline, Aims to Reduce Misinformation
- Four New Asteroids are Approaching Earth This Weekend, Says NASA