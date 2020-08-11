Fight for the Don’s Fortune: 3 Months After Muthappa Rai’s Death, His Second Wife Sues Stepsons for Share

Muthappa Rai, the don who ruled over Bengaluru's underworld for nearly three decades and a self-proclaimed social activist of the last decade, died on May 15. And in his wake, he leaves behind a new wife, two sons from his first wife and a legal tussle for properties estimated to be worth hundreds of crores.

It is nearly three months since the much-propertied Rai died. On Sunday, his second wife Anuradha sent a notice to his two sons, Rocky and Ricky, from his previous wife. Anuradha has claimed a one-third share in the don’s properties.

A full-page newspaper ad lists out lands and sites across Karnataka -- all the way from Bengaluru to Mysore, Mandya and Shimoga. Some of it is agricultural land that runs into several acres in fertile areas, and some of it is prime land near the Bengaluru airport. The ad also lists out shares and equity in real estate businesses, and share of interests in educational institutions.

Anuradha has also demanded a 30% share in the six bank accounts that Rai held, besides 11 cars. These include a Range Rover, two Land Cruisers, a Mini Cooper, two Mercedes and an Audi.

Rai married Anuradha in 2016, three years after his first wife Rekha passed away.

Her lawyer VK Harish, who is leading the legal charge in these claims, says the listing includes properties that are currently known to them.

"We are not sure of the extent of his properties. There could be more. What we know… we have put out details. We have mentioned in our plaint too that there may be other properties which would be added to this in future. We are in the process of getting the details," he told News18.

As far as they know, Rai did not leave behind a will. His sons have been summoned in court on August 24. Obviously, they too will seek their share of the spoils.

"Nothing was given to her earlier (by way of any properties in her name, before Rai died). She has not taken anything from the estate. There seems to be no settlement within the family, that's the instruction,” Harish said.