Mins Before Modi Lands in Udaipur, Plane Crashes in Rajasthan; Similar Accident in Madhya Pradesh

A fighter aircraft crashed in Bharatpur’s Nagla Dida in Rajasthan on Saturday. District collector Alok Ranjan said that the police and administration have been sent to the spot. An official said that the accident was so intense that there is still no information about the pilot. A technical snag is suspected to be behind the accident.

Meanwhile, a Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed near Madhya Pradesh’s Morena. Defence sources said that the search and rescue operations have been launched. Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Bagri said that the pilots ejected on time and were traced. They have been sent to a hospital for treatment.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the news of the crash near Kolaras in Morena is very sad. “I have instructed the local administration to cooperate with the Air Force for quick rescue and relief work. I pray to God that the pilots of the planes are safe," he tweeted.

Bharatpur DSP said that the Rajasthan crash took place between 10 and 10:15 am. “After reaching the spot, it was found that the plane wasn’t a chartered aircraft but an IAF jet. Looking at the debris, it is difficult to ascertain if it was a fighter plane or a passenger aircraft. We are yet to know if pilots got out or are still in," he added.

The accidents took place minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Udaipur. PM Modi is in Rajasthan to attend event to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity revered by the Gurjar community, in Bhilwara district.

The programme is being held at Malaseri Dungri village, the birthplace of Lord Devnarayan, who is believed to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. The village is 60 km from Bhilwara.

The deadly accidents come almost a week after 53 Nepalese passengers and 15 foreign nationals, including five Indians and four crew members, died in a plane crash in Nepal.

The five Indians, all reportedly from Uttar Pradesh, were identified as Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal. They were killed after Yeti Airlines’ aircraft with 72 people crashed minutes before landing in a river gorge in the resort city of Pokhara.

