Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
1-min read

Fighting Covid-19 During day, Mosquitoes at Night: Photos of Tamil Nadu Cops Sleeping at Bus Stands Go Viral

The policemen have been forced to use bus stands as temporary shelters during the night. They have now asked the authorities for help via an audio clip.

Mahalingam Ponnusamy | News18

Updated:April 6, 2020, 1:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Fighting Covid-19 During day, Mosquitoes at Night: Photos of Tamil Nadu Cops Sleeping at Bus Stands Go Viral
The cops are using stranded buses and bus stands as sleeping quarters

An audio clip, allegedly of Tamil Nadu policemen lamenting about their poor work conditions amid an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, has led to uproar on social media. The cops are using stranded buses and bus stands as sleeping quarters and photos showing their living conditions have gone viral online.

More than 70 thousand police personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu to curb the spread of the virus. Most notably, a Special force, known as the Battalion, has been working day and night in various districts.

These men have been forced to use bus stands as temporary shelters during the night. In the audio clip, the cops have demanded that authorities do their best to help them because they are fighting two battles at the same time — the coronavirus crisis and the risk of catching mosquito-borne diseases. After long working hours, the policemen at night find themselves at the mercy of mosquitoes which bite them in their sleep and disrupt their relaxation time.

While Maharashtra leads the country with maximum number of virus cases, Tamil Nadu stands second. It was on April 3 that the number positive cases in the state saw a sudden spike and the total tally reached 411, of which 100 had travelled to New Delhi to participate in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin area. So far, 364 of those who returned from Delhi have tested positive.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    940,664

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,276,117

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    265,944

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,509

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres