Fighting Covid-19 During day, Mosquitoes at Night: Photos of Tamil Nadu Cops Sleeping at Bus Stands Go Viral

An audio clip, allegedly of Tamil Nadu policemen lamenting about their poor work conditions amid an alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the state, has led to uproar on social media. The cops are using stranded buses and bus stands as sleeping quarters and photos showing their living conditions have gone viral online.

More than 70 thousand police personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu to curb the spread of the virus. Most notably, a Special force, known as the Battalion, has been working day and night in various districts.

These men have been forced to use bus stands as temporary shelters during the night. In the audio clip, the cops have demanded that authorities do their best to help them because they are fighting two battles at the same time — the coronavirus crisis and the risk of catching mosquito-borne diseases. After long working hours, the policemen at night find themselves at the mercy of mosquitoes which bite them in their sleep and disrupt their relaxation time.

While Maharashtra leads the country with maximum number of virus cases, Tamil Nadu stands second. It was on April 3 that the number positive cases in the state saw a sudden spike and the total tally reached 411, of which 100 had travelled to New Delhi to participate in the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Nizamuddin area. So far, 364 of those who returned from Delhi have tested positive.

