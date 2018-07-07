English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fighting Drug-Addiction in Punjab: Ban Comes up on Syringe Sale
Orders on the ban of syringes have been issued in Mohali, Fazilka, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Ferozepur districts so far.
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Chandigarh: In order to check drug-addiction in the state of Punjab, a number of deputy commissioners have issued orders banning the sale of syringes without a prescription by a certified doctor.
Orders have been issued in Mohali, Fazilka, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Ferozepur districts so far.
On being asked what led to ban on syringes, Mohali DC Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said, “It was brought to my notice that drug addicts are using syringes to take drugs and these syringes are openly available at various chemist shops. But now no chemist will be allowed to sell syringes in bulk or in small numbers unless the buyer doesn’t provide any prescription.”
Sapra said that other than pharmacies, even small departmental stores in villages have small amount of syringes.
“From now onwards even they are not allowed to sell or keep those syringes. Billing is also must for every product that chemists will sell. Strict action will be taken against the ones who will be found not abiding by the orders,” said Sapra.
Sapra also plans to focus more on community outreach. She informed that along with the Senior Superintendent of Police, she will visit a village every week to reach out to the public at large.
Sapra further advised parents to spend more time with their kids.
“Please reach out to the nearest rehab centre and hospital and get yourself treated. Even parents need to spend more time with children. Spending more time with your young children might make them share their problems with you,” said Sapra.
A number of associations of chemists and druggists have welcomed the move but urged for protection against harassment by the police.
Isha Kalia, deputy commissioner, Fazilka, said, “The decision to issue these orders has been taken by some deputy commissioners at their own level. Hence, we have also issued them. Syringes are being misused widely leading to loss of lives.”
It needs to be pointed out that addicts go to the level of reusing syringes and even picking them up from garbage dumps.
Also Watch
Orders have been issued in Mohali, Fazilka, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Ferozepur districts so far.
On being asked what led to ban on syringes, Mohali DC Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said, “It was brought to my notice that drug addicts are using syringes to take drugs and these syringes are openly available at various chemist shops. But now no chemist will be allowed to sell syringes in bulk or in small numbers unless the buyer doesn’t provide any prescription.”
Sapra said that other than pharmacies, even small departmental stores in villages have small amount of syringes.
“From now onwards even they are not allowed to sell or keep those syringes. Billing is also must for every product that chemists will sell. Strict action will be taken against the ones who will be found not abiding by the orders,” said Sapra.
Sapra also plans to focus more on community outreach. She informed that along with the Senior Superintendent of Police, she will visit a village every week to reach out to the public at large.
Sapra further advised parents to spend more time with their kids.
“Please reach out to the nearest rehab centre and hospital and get yourself treated. Even parents need to spend more time with children. Spending more time with your young children might make them share their problems with you,” said Sapra.
A number of associations of chemists and druggists have welcomed the move but urged for protection against harassment by the police.
Isha Kalia, deputy commissioner, Fazilka, said, “The decision to issue these orders has been taken by some deputy commissioners at their own level. Hence, we have also issued them. Syringes are being misused widely leading to loss of lives.”
It needs to be pointed out that addicts go to the level of reusing syringes and even picking them up from garbage dumps.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New Car Discounts in July 2018 - Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Grand i10, Mahindra XUV500 and More
- Isle of Dogs Review: Wes Anderson-Directed Animated Film Begs More Than Just One Viewing
- 2019 Suzuki Jimny Officially Revealed for European Market [Video]
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism
- Our Favourite English Professor Mr. Tharoor is Back with Fresh Lessons on Twitter