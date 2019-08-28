Take the pledge to vote

Fighting Pollution Rajkot Way: Gujarat Civic Body to Give Rs 1000 Subsidy on Bicycle Purchase

Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC), in a statement, said that citizens who purchase bicycles after August 15 will be eligible to avail benefit for this scheme.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:August 28, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Fighting Pollution Rajkot Way: Gujarat Civic Body to Give Rs 1000 Subsidy on Bicycle Purchase
(Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Ahmedabad: The Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) in Gujarat is offering a subsidy of Rs 1,000 to individuals to purchase bicycles in a bid to curb the rising levels of pollution in the state.

RMC in a statement, said that citizens who purchase bicycles after August 15 will be eligible to avail benefit for this scheme. The Rs 1000 amount will be deposited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

According to an RMC official, the scheme will be available per person per family. “We have allocated Rs 1 crore for purpose in our civic body budget. Rajkot city has already implemented cycle sharing project in the city. We plan to expand this project and involve citizen to use bicycles. Total 10,000 people will get benefit on first cum first serve basis,’’ he said.

“Those citizens who want to avail the scheme, will have to fill up online form and need to submit it in their respective municipal ward offices in the city. Applicants will have to provide their Aadhaar Card, Ration Card, Bank account detail and a cancelled cheque along with their application forms. Applicants will have to attach purchase bill of bicycles with GST registered agency,’’ he added.

The scheme, according to the official statement, is limited to residents who live in Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) area.

