Fighting Rumours, 3 Villages in Maha's Nandurbar Achieve 100% Covid Vaccination for 45+ Age Group

Three villages in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra have achieved 100 per cent immunisation of the 45-plus age group fighting misconceptions and rumours around the COVID-19 vaccines.

The local administration and elected representatives worked together to achieve this feat in Sind Gavhan, Purushottamnagar and Sagali villages, which fall in one of Maharashtra’s backward and tribal dominant area, The Indian Express quoted a release from the district administration.

People in Nanduarbar were initially hesitant to get vaccinated because they thought it might cause Covid-19 and the people would die as a result of the adverse effects. But the administration carried out “a multi-level public awareness push to dispel all misconceptions produced anticipated results."

Shekhar Roudal, the zilla parishad’s additional CEO, as well as the district collector, MPs, MLCs, and other top leaders, visited these villages and started a discussion with the residents. Later, audio clips recorded in indigenous languages were distributed to dispel vaccine beliefs. The message was also delivered by village elders.

According to Roudal, though vaccination rates have reached 80 per cent in a few communities, they are less than 50 per cent in the other 30 to 40 communities.

Purushottamnagar, in the Shahada taluka, was the first in the district to attain 100 per cent immunisation coverage for people aged 45 and above. In total, 431 persons over the age of 45 had been vaccinated in Sindgavhan village.

