Fighting Social Boycott after Recovery from Covid-19, Dubai-Returned Techie from MP Puts House on Sale

Bhopal: Winning the coronavirus battle may have been tough, but a bigger struggle awaited a young engineer and his family from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh.

The 28-year-old man had returned from Dubai on March 18 and tested positive for the virus on March 24. He was discharged from hospital on April 4.

However, life became so tough after returning home due to social boycott that the family has now decided to put their house up for sale.

"We do not want to live in this colony anymore. So we decided with a heavy heart to sell our house," the man’s father said, adding that neighbours had even got milk and vegetable vendors to stop supply to their house.

The former COVID-19 patient said the attitude of the neighbours changed when he tested positive and when his father, mother and sister, who were quarantined, came home after their reports returned negative for the virus.

The man said he had defeated coronavirus by keeping his morale high but the attitude of his neighbours had defeated him.

Narrating the ill-treatment meted out to him and his family, the man said neighbours who used to visit their home often now bang their doors on their face if they pass by their house.

“Some neighbours were nearer to us than even our relatives. But now they treat us like criminals and untouchables and it seems like we are in hell,” he said.

The man’s father, a retired assistant superintendent of police, said people bang on their doors late in the night to harass them.

The young petroleum engineer said he wished to return to Dubai once things normalised, but as he was worried about his parents and sister, he decided to sell off the house and shift to Gwalior.

Police said they have not been approached on the issue and claimed it may be the outcome of an old dispute between the neighbours.

"Before the man tested positive, his family had a tiff with neighbours over roaming outside during the quarantine period. This, possibly, is the reason behind the dispute. We have not taken any complaint as yet. However, we will provide all help to the man's family," said Rajesh Chandel, Shivpuri Superintendent of Police.

(With inputs from PTI)

