File Affidavit With Details of Alleged Contempt by Bengal Cops in Saradha Probe: SC to CBI
The Supreme Court asked the CBI Director to provide information in support of the allegations of tampering and destruction of call data records by Kumar who was then heading the West Bengal SIT.
File photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBI Director to file affidavit giving details about the alleged contempt committed by West Bengal police and the then Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar in connection with Saradha chit fund scam cases.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna asked the CBI Director to provide information in support of the allegations of tampering and destruction of call data records by Kumar who was then heading the West Bengal SIT.
The bench said the affidavit has to be filed within two weeks and posted the matter for further hearing on March 26.
The apex court said the allegations made by the CBI were serious enough and it was the obligation on part of the agency to disclose full details of the alleged contempt committed by the then police commissioner.
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results