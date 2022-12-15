File FIR on Complaints About Pothole Accidents: Karnataka HC to Home Department

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the Home Department to register FIR on complaints regarding accidents due to potholes. The HC said when such complaints are received where accidents due to potholes have resulted in injuries or death, the police should not hide behind technicalities and immediately register FIRs.

The Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi was hearing a public interest litigation about the alleged failure of the civic authorities in filling up potholes on Bengaluru’s roads. The HC also directed the petitioner to include the Home Department as a respondent in the case.

The HC said citizens who have met with accidents due to potholes can file a complaint in the police station and the police concerned will investigate the matter.

The HC reiterated its earlier order directing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to survey the pothole-filling exercise carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru and file a report within eight weeks.

The BBMP was directed to provide NHAI with all the relevant documents. NHAI was directed to file its report before February 3 and the hearing of the PIL was adjourned to February 6.

During the hearing of the PIL on Thursday, the ’American Road Transport Services’ which had challenged the cancellation of its road-filling contract by the BBMP submitted that it was withdrawing its application. The court allowed it to do so.

