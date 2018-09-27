English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'File Rape Case, Walk Free': Cops' Offer to UP Woman After Thrashing Her For Befriending Muslim Man
The woman and her Muslim male friend, both in their early twenties, were attacked by VHP men earlier this week.
Video grab showing the female cop beating the woman for befriending a Muslim man.
Lucknow: The Hindu woman, who was harassed by VHP men and Meerut police for befriending a Muslim man, has alleged that she was asked by the officers to file a rape case against her friend if she wanted to ‘walk free’.
“While I was waiting at the police station for my family, the policemen forced me to file a rape case against my friend. They told me that they would let me walk free only if I listened to them. Later, the officers gave the same advice to my family,” the Times of India quoted the woman as saying.
The woman and her Muslim male friend, both in their early twenties, were attacked by VHP men earlier this week. The man was dragged out of his rented house and heckled. The police later reached the spot and took them away in different vans.
A video of the woman being abused and thrashed by the cops inside the police van later surfaced on social media.
“While we were on our way to the police station, a woman cop thrashed me even as another officer recorded a video of the incident. They also used filthy language to address me,” the girl said.
“Initially, my parents believed whatever they had heard outside. Later, when I told them what had happened, they supported me. I don’t know why the cops behaved so badly with me and my friend,” she added. Terrified by the incident, the woman said that she is now terrified to visit any male friend’s place.
Another video of the incident has also gone viral, where the VHP men are seen thrashing the Muslim man in front of the police. In the video, the VHP men are seen threatening the man to end his ‘relationship’ with the Hindu woman or face consequences.
“Chun Chun ke maarenge,” the right-wing outfit’s members can be heard saying in the clip. Police, despite being present at the spot, did not take any action.
The UP police chief has assured action against the erring police officials on duty.
“The Meerut incident is an act of gross imprudence by few errant cops. Irresponsible and Insensitive behaviour by UP cops would not be tolerated. A job of a policeman is to maintain highest standards of probity which must be upheld at all times. Corrective action is being taken,” the police chief tweeted on Thursday.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
