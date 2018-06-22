Film Director Bharathiraja Booked for 'Attempting to Cause Riot'

Film director K Bharathiraja was on Friday booked by Chennai Police under sections related to attempting to provoke and cause a riot for having allegedly termed Lord Ganesha as an “imported God” while addressing a public gathering in January this year.A complaint against the 76-year-old filmmaker had been filed by a Hindu Makkal Munnani office-bearer. The FIR comes a month after the Madras High Court granted him anticipatory bail in another such case. The director had been booked in a similar case earlier too.Justice P Rajamanickam had granted the relief stating that the police had registered a First Information Report after more than four months since the complaint was lodged by VG Narayanan on January 19. This, he claimed, had been done as he had been recently criticising the Centre as well as the State government for failing to constitute the Cauvery Management Board.