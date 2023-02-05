CHANGE LANGUAGE
'All Artists Should be Respected, But...': Yogi Adityanath on Besharam Rang Row | Exclusive

By: News Desk

Edited By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: February 05, 2023, 15:49 IST

Lucknow, India

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/PTI)

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo/PTI)

CM Yogi said that the state now has a policy for films and added that more films are being made in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday spoke on the controversy around the ‘Besharam Rang’ song in the recently released Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan.

In an exclusive interview with Rahul Joshi, Group Editor-in-Chief, Network18, CM Yogi said that a film director, while making a film, should keep in mind that he shouldn’t give any scenes which could give rise to controversy.

When asked about the boycott culture and the recent controversy around the song in ‘Pathaan’, CM Yogi said, “The film director should also take into consideration while making a film that it should not have scenes which could give rise to controversy or hurt public sentiments.”

The UP CM also said that the state now has a policy for films and added that more films are being made in the state.

“Any artist, literator or anyone with accomplishments should be respected. Uttar Pradesh has also made a policy for films and many films are being made in the state,” he further said.

Recently, actor Suniel Shetty met CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai and sought help from him to curb anti-Bollywood sentiments amid boycott trends.

Pathaan recorded a bumper opening last month beating back boycott calls and has earned Rs 729 crore gross worldwide in ten days.

In the run up to the film, and even after its release, a section of people across states vandalised cinema halls and tore the film’s posters. A boycott call was made and trended on Twitter ostensibly over the film’s female lead Deepika Padukone’s outfit – its cut and colour – in the film’s songs.

first published:February 05, 2023, 14:58 IST
last updated:February 05, 2023, 15:49 IST
