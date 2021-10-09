Film Producer Imtiyaz Khatri Summoned Again by NCB in Mumbai Drug Bust Case

Hours after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned film producer Imtiyaz Khatri in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case, the agency on Saturday said a fresh summon has been issued a second round of questioning on October 12.

Earlier in the day, the NCB conducted searches at the residence and office of Khatri in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship. “The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB began the searches at Khatri’s residence and office in Bandra this morning," an official said.

Khatri’s name came up last year after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ashok Saraogi, the lawyer of late actor’s former manager Shruti Modi, had alleged Khatri’s involvement. He claimed that Imtiaz Khatri supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty.

His name again came up during interrogation of the accused persons, who were earlier arrested in the drugs seizure case. Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

