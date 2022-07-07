Film Producer Kishore Pathikonda Out of Danger After Undergoing Brain Haemorrhage Surgery

Film producer Kishore Pathikonda had to undergo emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage late Monday evening. He was found in an unconscious state at home and was rushed to Apollo hospital’s emergency department. According to the doctors, Kishore had to undergo brain surgery due to bleeding on the left side. Doctors said that he was out of danger and on ventilator support.

According to reports, there is an improvement in his neurological status as well. At present reports say that it is not possible to remove him from ventilator support. According to doctors, Kishore is having an extremely difficult time due to a brain stroke. The surgery was successful and he was shifted to ICU on Tuesday. Kishore will undergo treatment for another week.

According to director Chethan Kumar, Kishore fell into an unconscious state due to high blood pressure. Chethan said that Kishore has not arrived in the office all day. This made him and several other members worried. They went to check on him and found him lying unconscious. They rushed him to nearby Apollo hospital, Seshadripuram unit. Kishore’s fans were extremely tense with the news of his bad health. They were worried about the fact that Kishore is just 40 years old. At this age, it is not common to be diagnosed with such severe health problems. They had a sigh of relief after hearing that he is currently out of danger.

Kishore was the producer behind the film James released on March 17. James described the story of Santhosh Kumar who works as a manager in a security -company. He is hired to provide security to an international mafia gangster. The twist in the story arrives when Santhosh secures the law and paves way for the mafia’s destruction.

James was immensely successful with the audience applauding late Puneeth Rajkumar’s acting. This was Puneeth’s last film before he passed away on October 29 last year due to a heart attack.

