Filmed During Bath then Raped, Says Student as Her Father Submits 43 Video Clips Against Chinmayanand

Lucknow: A law student from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, who has accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of raping, and "physically exploiting" her for a year, made another shocking revelation on Saturday.

The girl alleged that the former MP made her videos while she was bathing and used those videos to blackmail and rape her. He also shot a video of the gruesome act, she claimed.

The girl’s father has handed over 43 video clips to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case. He has also demanded that section 376, along with section for destroying evidence, be evoked against the former MP as, according to him, some evidences have been removed from the hostel room of her daughter at the behest of Chinmayanand.

Speaking to the media persons, the girl’s father said Swami Chinmayananad raped his daughter after blackmailing her with the recorded videos. His daughter then decided to record all acts of the BJP leader using a hidden camera.

A friend of the law student had also spoken in her support, confirming the charges pressed against the former MP. “She studied with me in the same college and had told me about the problems she was facing. She told me she first given free food and other privileges in the hostel but was unaware of what was in store for her. Later, she told me that when she went for a bath, her video was recorded which was later used to blackmail her,” the law student’s friend said.

