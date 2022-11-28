Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia On The Changes And Challenges Of The Film Industry

Director Tigmanshu Dhulia recently attended the News18 Showreel — an entertainment conclave held on November 27. During the interaction, the multi-talented filmmaker spoke on a variety of topics — including films and web shows released on the OTT platforms, the changing behaviour of the new actors and audiences, alongside his personal viewpoints, regarding the challenges in the film industry.

In the candid interview, Tigmanshu opened up about the changing taste of moviegoers. According to him, it is not the films that have changed over the years, but the politics which has brought the change in society. “Films don’t change. Politics change. And if politics change, so does society, which further alters films. The more the change in politics, the more change will come in movies,” he said.

Tigmanshu also shared his disappointment over the fact that songs, which were earlier an integral part of Bollywood films are slowly disappearing. He stated that the film scripts are not the same anymore. There are intervals in a two-and-a-half-hour film. And although the plot moves forward with interesting details and twists — songs, which were a unique feature of movies, have slowly lost their importance.

The Haasil director also shared his opinions on the reasons behind the craze of OTT-released films and shows. He said that OTT is all about details, about “showing the world” to the audiences. However, the same detailing is missing in films. Speaking of the 2001 movie Dil Chahta Hai, the actor voiced, “Take for example the film, Dil Chahta Hai. It was deeply rooted. From the cultures of Bombay to the upper-middle-class people, the film had much detailing. OTT platforms give you that opportunity to show a film in detail.”

He also touched on the topic of obscenity in movies and how audiences have a problem with cuss words and bold scenes, while watching a film in movie halls but not on the OTT platform. He attributed the factor to the viewer’s point of view. As per the viewers, they did not mind abuse while watching it themselves on their screens. However, the problem arises when they are with their wife and children at theatres, feels the filmmaker.

Tigmanshu further recalled his cult classic film Haasil. According to the director, debutantes today lack concentration and are easily distracted because of social media. They are hooked on their cell phones. Recounting a recent film he was shooting, Tigmanshu mentioned that these newcomers - 20 to 22 years old - forgot a scene, even after he repeatedly explained it to them.

“The actors were young, about 20-22 years of age and 90 percent of them were newcomers. Although they were good actors, their concentration level was below par. I asked them to walk towards the window, grab a pen, and enjoy the wind to film a shot. But, even after telling them the same thing more than 5 to 6 times, they still managed to forget it. Not with one, this happened with 20 of the new actors,” expressed an irked Tigmanshu.

He added, “I was wondering how they are forgetting. Why was it happening? It is because these newbies are always glued to their phones, doing Tik Toks. They don’t read or listen. Their concentration is zero.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here