Final Draft of NRC to be Released Tomorrow Amid Security

The stage is set for the release of the second and final draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC) amid tight security on Monday.The draft will be published at noon at all the NRC Sewa Kendras (NSK) across the state and applicants can check their names in the list which will include the applicant's name,address and photographs, NRC State Coordinator Prateek Hajela said.The NRC will include the names of all Indian citizens who have been residing in Assam before March 25, 1971.Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the state to maintain law and order, with district deputy commissioners and superintendents of police being directed to maintain a strict vigil, a senior police official said.Vulnerable areas have been identified by superintendents of police in their respective districts and the situation is closely monitored to prevent any untoward incident, specially those arising out of rumour-mongering.The Centre has despatched 220 companies of the central armed police forces to gear up security in Assam and the neighbouring states.Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal held a high level meeting recently on the NRC draft release and directed officers to remain alert and to help and explain the process of claims and objections to people whose names would not appear in the draft.The chief minister has also directed the officials not to refer any case to the Foreigners Tribunal based on the NRC draft list.Hajela has pointed out that there will be enough scope for claims by people whose names do not appear in the draft and "genuine citizens should not panic if their names fail to figure in the document."If a person's name does not appear in the draft then he or she will have to apply in prescribed forms in their respective Sewa Kendras and these forms will be available from August 7 to September 28 and the authorities will inform them about reason for their names being left out.The next step will be to file the claim in another prescribed form which will be available from August 30 to September 28 next and these claims will be finally disposed of after proper hearing.The applicants can check their names in the draft by visiting their respective designated NRC Sewa Kendra (NSK) which will be available on all working days from 10 am to 4 pm from July 30 to September 28.The applicants can also call 24x7 toll free numbers 15107 from Assam and 18003453762 from outside Assam by referring to their 21-digit Application Receipt Number (ARN).The applicants can also check their names by visiting the NRC website and also through SMS. The NRC is being updated under the Supreme Court's supervision.The first draft of the ongoing NRC process was released on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1, wherein the names of 1.9 crore of the 3.29 crore applicants were incorporated.