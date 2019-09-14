Over 3 Crore People, Who Had Applied for NRC in Assam, Can Check Status Online from Today

New Delhi: The final list of National Register of Citizens has been made available online, according to news reports.

The NRC supplementary list was made available on August 31. "The results for the complete family will be available for display online from September 14, 2019," Prateek Hajela, coordinator of NRC, had said, adding that those left out of the list will get the rejection order shortly.

After 19 lakh people were excluded from Assam’s final National Register of Citizens (NRC) on August 31, construction work has started on the state's first detention centre for those who do not qualify as Indian citizens.

The centre will be built at a cost of Rs 45 crore in Goalpara, with a capacity to hold 3,000 detainees. Currently, the state has six detention centres that are run out of district jails.

The administration, however, on Monday clarified that the detention centre had nothing to do with NRC.

JE: 15 four-storey buildings being built-13 for men, 2 for women. It'll have separate toilets,hospital,kitchen,dining area, recreational area&school. There'll be buildings for officers&grade 4 staff. It'll have 2 security barracks. Water system will have capacity of 50,000 litres https://t.co/fidqg9vblc — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2019

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Ministry is said to have identified land in Navi Mumbai to build a detention centre for illegal immigrants till they are deported.

According to reports, the state government had written a letter to City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), the planning agency in Navi Mumbai, seeking a 450-square metre plot in Nerul, which currently houses a shelter for women in distress.

"It has nothing to do with NRC. This is a regular detention centre under section 4 of the Passport Act. Every country while deciding on the status of a foreigner who needs to be deported has to keep this special class of people in proper condition since they are neither accused nor punished at that time; either for pending documentation or for confirmation of their status, they have to be maintained,” said Special IG Brijesh Singh while talking to News18.

He added that this is an old proposal for people who are in violation of visa rules. It's got nothing to do with NRC categorically.

Those excluded from the final NRC list can appeal against it at the Foreigners' Tribunal — a quasi-judicial court. The state government has initiated establishment of 200 additional foreigners’ tribunals to deal with NRC appeals and references; another 200 will be set up in the coming three months.

The BJP-led Assam government has already declared that those left out of the NRC list would neither be labelled as ‘foreigners’ nor ‘arrested’ till the matter is in court, but will have to approach the Foreigners’ Tribunal to prove their citizenship. Each person will have a maximum of 120 days to challenge his or her case at a Foreigners’ Tribunal.

