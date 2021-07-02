Final Report on Oxygen Mock Drill at Paras Hospital Not Out Yet, Guilty Will be Punished: UP Deputy CM

After the final report on the investigation into the alleged oxygen mock drill is out, action would be taken against those found guilty, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said on Friday. An enquiry was ordered by the Agra administration last month after a video clip surfaced on social media in which the owner of the city’s Shri Paras Hospital was purportedly heard saying that he conducted a ‘mock drill’ in which oxygen supply was cut off for COVID-19 patients for five minutes.

However, a team of doctors gave a clean chit to the facility, saying it found no proof of an exercise during which oxygen supply was cut off and 22 patients reportedly died. Sharma said the final report was not out yet and those found guilty would be punished on its basis.

No one will be spared in the case, the deputy CM said during a presser at the Circuit House here. While talking about UP’s preparation on the expected third wave, Sharma said: We are ready and are setting up oxygen plants in every district and PICU beds in CHC and medical colleges and others.

We have worked on TTT (Trace, Test and Treat) strategy to tackle the second wave and (have) distributed medical kits village to village, he said. In Uttar Pradesh, positivity rate is less than 1 percent with the number of cases decreasing day by day, he added. Asked about the protest by CRPF Jawan Kaushal Kumar Rawat’s family regarding government’s unfulfilled promises, the Deputy CM said: We have fulfilled almost all the promises of the family. We will also try to complete those demands as raised by the family members and resolve their issue.

Rawat was killed in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019. The Deputy CM was in Agra since Thursday. He inaugurated the oxygen plant at Khandoli and also inspected health centers in Agra. He also took part in the celebrations of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar University’s 95th foundation day. He said the government was in the process of completing exams at universities so new sessions begin in the by September.

