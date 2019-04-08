English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Final Showdown in Western Uttar Pradesh Today as Bigwigs Hold Rallies Ahead of First Phase of Polling
On Sunday, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance held its first ever joint rally in Deoband. This was probably for the first time that all the three leaders shared the stage together.
News18
Lucknow: With just two days left for the campaigning for first phase of polling on April 11, the western Uttar Pradesh is geared up to host political bigwigs for rallies on Monday.
The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be conducting rallies in Bijnor, Saharanpur and Shamli. On the other hand, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also be addressing a public gathering in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Badaut.
In Meerut , BSP chief Mayawati will be addressing a rally along with RLD vice president Jayant Chaudhary. She will also address a rally in Greater Noida.
Meanwhile, BSP ally and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is also expected to address public rallies in Ghaziabad. The deputy chief minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot will be addressing a press conference in Ghaziabad along with senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.
On Sunday, the SP-BSP-RLD alliance held its first ever joint rally in Deoband. This was probably for the first time that all the three leaders shared the stage together. The alliance partners blasted out on BJP and Congress for failing to meet the people’s aspirations. The SP is contesting on 37, BSP is contesting n 38, while RLD is contesting on three seats. Two seats of Amethi and Raebareli were left for Congress without any alliance.
Uttar Pradesh which holds 80 Lok Sabha seats will be going to polls in seven phases starting from April 11. The second phase of voting will be held on April 18, third phase polling will be held on April 23, fourth phase on April 29, fifth phase on May 6, sixth phase on May 12 and final phase of polling will be held on May 19.
Edited by: Sana Fazili
