Final Test of 406 People Who Returned from Wuhan Found to be Negative
All 406 persons are going to be discharged in a phased manner from Monday onwards.
Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: All 406 people, who are housed at an ITBP quarantine facility here after being brought back from Wuhan, have tested negative for novel Coronavirus in the latest sample examination and will be discharged in a phased manner beginning Monday, officials said.
The final samples of all the people quarantined at the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility here were collected by a team of doctors on Friday.
The final coronavirus test reports of all 406 people have been found negative, an ITBP spokesperson said on Sunday.
All 406 persons are going to be discharged in a phased manner from Monday onwards based on the advisory issued by the Ministry of Health with due medical procedures and protocols, he said.
