INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Finalise Formation of Over 1 Lakh Coronavirus Screening Teams, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Tells Officials

File Photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

File Photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to an official statement, the CM said pulse oximeters and infrared thermometers should be made available to the screening teams and adequate protection like gloves, mask and sanister should also be provided to them.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 24, 2020, 5:06 PM IST
Share this:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed officials to finalise the formation of over one lakh screening teams to check the coronavirus spread.

"Medical screening is very important to check the spread of coronavirus. The constitution of over one lakh screening teams should be finalised after training," the CM said at review meeting with official here.

According to an official statement, the CM said pulse oximeters and infrared thermometers should be made available to the screening teams and adequate protection like gloves, mask and sanister should also be provided to them.

The CM also stressed on increasing testing facilities and asked officials to act on the feedback received from nodal officers appointed in various districts.

The CM said asymptomatic patients should also be kept in hospitals and their routine health check-up should be done.

The CM directed the officials to prepare a plan for the plantation of 25 crore saplings in the state.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading