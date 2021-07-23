Truce? Amarinder's Entry Awaited as Sidhu Reaches Chandigarh to Take Charge as Punjab Congress Chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will attend the Friday event where Navjot Singh Sidhu will formally take over as the state Congress chief.

Kuljit Singh Nagra, one of the newly appointed four working presidents, confirmed it and said he extended a formal invite to the CM for the installation ceremony.

Sidhu and Amarinder Singh have been at loggerheads for the past some time, with the Amritsar (East) MLA recently attacking the CM over the desecration cases.

The chief minister also opposed his appointment as the state Congress chief and had said he won’t meet Sidhu until the cricketer-turned-politician apologises for his “derogatory" tweets against him.

Sidhu will formally assume the charge of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, along with four working presidents, at Punjab Congress Bhawan on Friday.

Amarinder Singh and other party MLAs will first assemble at Punjab Bhawan, from where they will go to the Punjab Congress Bhawan, the venue of the installation ceremony.

Sidhu was not part of the delegation that met Singh and the two are likely to meet today for the first time since the trouble within the party escalated.

Sidhu is yet to extend the public apology the Chief Minister has demanded for his disparaging tweets. But sources said it is likely that there has been some rapprochement between the two.

The cricketer-turned politician was elevated as the Congress president earlier this week after months of infighting that threatened to scuttle the party’s re-election bid in next year’s assembly polls.

The elevation was seen as a snub to the Chief Minister and party veterans, who were against what they dubbed a “BJP reject" calling the shots. Singh had only given a conditional acceptance to the Central leadership’s solution, but all his riders were ignored.

Meanwhile, a mini bus was ferrying Congress workers for Sidhu swearing in collided in Moga killing five.

#WATCH | Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh breaks in dance with the jawans of 2 Sikh regiment in which he had served, at an event to commemorate their 175th Raising Day earlier today pic.twitter.com/3U5r8FuX5G— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2021

In another update, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh broke in dance with the jawans of 2 Sikh regiment in which he had served, at an event to commemorate their 175th Raising Day earlier today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here