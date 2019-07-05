Mumbai Airport Resumes Operations at Main Runway 4 Days after SpiceJet Plane Skidded Off

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mumbai Airport Resumes Operations at Main Runway 4 Days after SpiceJet Plane Skidded Off

The Boeing 737 aircraft, which was stuck between the main runway and grassy area after skidded off on arrival at the airport late Monday night, was pulled back late last night, paving the way for full-fledged operations at the aerodrome, officials said.

PTI

Updated:July 5, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mumbai Airport Resumes Operations at Main Runway 4 Days after SpiceJet Plane Skidded Off
The SpiceJet flight that overshot the mark due to heavy rains is still stuck at the runway.
Loading...

Mumbai: The city airport on Friday evening announced the resumption of operations at its sole main runway, which was shut since late Monday night after a Spicejet plane skidded off upon landing amidst heavy rains and veered off to the grassy area between the main runway and taxiway.

The operations from the main runway of the country's second busiest airport were restored Friday evening, the Mumbai airport official said Friday evening.

The aircraft-Boeing 737 operated by Spicejet, was finally cleared from the main runway ( 09/27) at 1541 hrs, paving the way for the resumption of operations, an airport spokesperson said, adding subsequently, the services from the main runway resumed from 1647 hrs.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, which was stuck between the main runway and grassy area after skidded off on arrival at the airport late Monday night, was pulled back to the runway late last night, paving the way for full-fledged operations at the aerodrome, officials said. The aircraft was towed away to the hangar earlier in the day.

The closure of the single main runway had lead to over 300 flight delays/cancellations since Monday late night at the nation's second busiest airport handling close to 1,000 flight movements a day.

The airport was carrying out operations from the secondary runway, which has a capacity to handle only up to 35 aircraft movement per hour as against 48 of the main runway.

The stranded plane was towed away by team of Air India Engineering Services, who were on the job since Tuesday.

"The disabled SpiceJet aircraft which was stuck in Runway 09/27 RESA (runway end surface area) has been pulled out of the runway surface at 11.10 pm last night," a Mumbai airport spokesperson said Friday morning.

The runway end surface area is an extended space at the end of the runway to limit an aircraft in the eventuality of a runway over-shoots.

A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur carrying 167 passengers and crew overshot the runway late Monday night after landing amid heavy rains, blocking it for traffic.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram