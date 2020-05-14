INDIA

Finance Minister Announces Free Foodgrains For 8 Crore Migrant Workers For 2 Months

FM Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference on the economic package on Wednesday. (Image: Amlan Paliwal)

Sitharaman said 8 crore migrant workers who do not have either central or state PDS card, will get 5 kilogram of grains per person and 1 kilogram of 'chana' for two months.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 6:02 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced free foodgrains for an estimated 8 crore migrant workers for next two months at a cost of Rs 3,500 crore.


Announcing the second tranche of economic stimulus package, she said 8 crore migrant workers who do not have either central or state PDS card, will get 5 kilogram of grains per person and 1 kilogram of 'chana' for two months.


Also, PDS ration cards will be made portable, allowing migrant workers to use their ration cards across states, she said adding this would benefit 67 crore beneficiaries or 83 per cent of PDS beneficiaries, in 23 states by August.


By March 2021, 100 per cent coverage under 'One Nation One Ration Card' will be done, she added.

