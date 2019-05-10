English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Finance Ministry Dismisses NSSO Report Which Raised Questions Over 'Dubious' Database
In a report published on its website, the government's National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) had said 39 per cent of the companies included in a key database used to estimate India's economic activity and GDP growth were closed, untraceable or misclassified.
File photo of Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.
New Delhi: The Finance Ministry on Friday dismissed any aspersions over the government estimated GDP figures after another government agency NSSO raised questions over the " dubious" database used to arrive at the growth numbers in certain quarters.
NSSO released the Technical Report of Services Sector Enterprises in India in which it had utilized a sample of 35,456 enterprises taken from the database of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for the out-of-survey units.
The Finance Ministry said the (NSSO) Report has stated that 38.7 per cent of the sample of 35,456 enterprises comprised out-of-survey units and added that "some sections of the media have misinterpreted these out-of-survey enterprises (as classified for the purposes of surveying the services sector) to be enterprises that do not exist in the economy.
On the basis of this interpretation, the suggestion has emerged that by not removing out-of-survey enterprises from the MCA database, Central Statistics Office (CSO) over-estimates the Gross Domestic Product of the country.
