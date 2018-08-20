GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Finance Ministry Exempts Relief Goods for Kerala from Customs Duty, IGST

Earlier, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the Union finance minister requesting for a general exemption of Customs duty and IGST for consignments being despatched or imported from abroad for relief works in the state.

PTI

Updated:August 20, 2018, 11:03 PM IST
Finance Ministry Exempts Relief Goods for Kerala from Customs Duty, IGST
File photo of Union Minister Piyush Goyal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The central government is exempting basic customs duty and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) for the goods imported or supplied for flood relief operations in Kerala, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

A notification to this effect is likely to be issued tomorrow, according to sources.

"India stands with Kerala in this hour of need. Central Government is exempting basic customs duty and IGST for the consignments of aid and relief materials being despatched or imported from abroad for the affected people," Goyal said in a tweet.

The notification will be later placed in the next meeting of the GST Council, sources said.

The tax exemptions will be valid till December 31, 2018.

Kerala has been hit hard by devastating rains and floods leading to loss of lives and damage to property.

Earlier, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had written to the Union finance minister requesting for a general exemption of Customs duty and IGST for consignments being despatched or imported from abroad for relief works in the state.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
