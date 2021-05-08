Finance Ministry Not in Favour of National Lockdown, Cites Global Experience of 2nd Wave

The Finance Ministry has indicated that a national lockdown to curb the pandemic is probably not the ideal solution and has cited global experience of handling the second wave of Covid-19.

“Global experience also suggests that economic impacts from subsequent waves are smaller than from the first as economies learn to ‘operate with Covid’. The increased coverage of population under vaccination has been effective both in controlling the spread of Covid and boosting mobility," the Finance Ministry said.

India has reported a record 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours with 4,01,078 new Covid-19 cases and 3,18,609 discharges, as per Union Health Ministry.

Terming the current situation in India ‘very desperate’ and ‘urgent’, America’s top public health expert and one of the foremost authorities on SARS-CoV-2, Dr Anthony Fauci, in an exclusive interview with News18, suggested that the government marshal all its resources, including the armed forces, to immediately build makeshift field hospitals, and urged other countries to help with not only materials but also personnel.

Dr. Fauci also opined that a month-long national lockdown needs to be put in place in order to break the chain of the virus.

Meanwhile, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, earlier this week, once again attacked the Narendra Modi government for its inaction as “many innocent people" continued to lose the battle against Covid.

He said the only way to stop the apocalyptic march of the pandemic was an immediate complete lockdown with the protection of NYAY scheme for the vulnerable sections.

“Government of India doesn’t get it. The only way to stop the spread of Corona now is a full lockdown with the protection of NYAY for the vulnerable sections. Government of India’s inaction is killing many innocent people," he tweeted.

