English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Finance Ministry Planning to Raise Upper Age Limit for Atal Pension Yojana, Says Rajiv Kumar
To make Atal Pension Yojana more attractive, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority wants to double the minimum pension to Rs 10,000 per month and increase the upper age limit to avail the scheme to 50 from existing 40.
File photo Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar.
Loading...
New Delhi: The finance ministry is looking at some of the suggestions of PFRDA including increasing upper age limit for availing Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to 50 years, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said on Wednesday.
To make APY more attractive, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has sought the ministry's nod to double the guaranteed minimum pension under the scheme to Rs 10,000 per month and increase the upper age limit to avail the scheme to 50 from existing 40.
"The PFRDA is also thinking of buckets of investments in which higher returns can be generated. All these are good suggestions. I can assure you that we will carefully and diligently look at all the suggestions," he said here.
Kumar also exhorted banks to find innovative tools to push APY.
Citing some examples, he said, banks can tap Mudra beneficiaries, Self Help Group members or Aganwadi workers.
There are five crore Mudra loan beneficiaries and the target would be met even if 20 per cent of them within the age group of 18-40 years are covered under this, he said.
APY is guaranteed pension scheme announced by the government on May 9, 2015. The scheme is focused on the unorganised sector workers which constitute more than 85 per cent of the workforce.
During the occasion, PFRDA gave awards to top performers in achieving APY target. Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Dena Bank, SBI, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank were among others awarded.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
To make APY more attractive, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has sought the ministry's nod to double the guaranteed minimum pension under the scheme to Rs 10,000 per month and increase the upper age limit to avail the scheme to 50 from existing 40.
"The PFRDA is also thinking of buckets of investments in which higher returns can be generated. All these are good suggestions. I can assure you that we will carefully and diligently look at all the suggestions," he said here.
Kumar also exhorted banks to find innovative tools to push APY.
Citing some examples, he said, banks can tap Mudra beneficiaries, Self Help Group members or Aganwadi workers.
There are five crore Mudra loan beneficiaries and the target would be met even if 20 per cent of them within the age group of 18-40 years are covered under this, he said.
APY is guaranteed pension scheme announced by the government on May 9, 2015. The scheme is focused on the unorganised sector workers which constitute more than 85 per cent of the workforce.
During the occasion, PFRDA gave awards to top performers in achieving APY target. Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Dena Bank, SBI, Oriental Bank of Commerce, IDBI Bank and ESAF Small Finance Bank were among others awarded.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Disha Patani Forget That She's Not Supposed to Copy Paste Caption for Instagram Posts?
- Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya Controversy: I Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show
- PUBG Mobile to Introduce Prime, Prime Plus Subscription Plans Starting at Rs 71: Everything You Need to Know
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Katrina Smashes Sixes, Asks Anushka to 'Put in Small Words For Her' with Skipper Virat Kohli
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results