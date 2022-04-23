Finance Ministry Warns IAS, IPS Officers of Stringent Action for Giving Wrong Info to Centre on Borrowing

The Ministry of Finance has pulled up states for providing false financial information to the central government — either deliberately or out of negligence — for borrowing purposes and warned IAS, IPS officers and civil servants on deputation to a state involved in the process of stringent action, News18 has learnt.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states on April 21, finance secretary TV Somanathan said some instances had come to light where the relevant information provided to the central government was wrong, even though it had been certified by competent officers in the state government. News18 has accessed the letter.

The letter said providing incorrect information to the central government could be either due to gross negligence or indicates falsification.

It added that in one instance, this resulted in over-borrowing by a state during the tenure of one government, and led to deduction of that amount during the tenure of the subsequent government, giving way to difficulties for it.

The Ministry of Finance provides permission to states every year to borrow from the open market and other sources under Article 293 of the Constitution. This is done based on the information provided by the state governments.

The borrowing limit is fixed as percentage of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and this year, it has been fixed at 3.5 per cent of GSDP.

Action against IAS, IPS officers can affect their empanelment, training

The letter cited All India Services Conduct Rules, such as Rules 3(2B), 3(3) and others, to reiterate that civil servants are responsible to provide “proper and factual advice” and information in a “truthful and correct manner”.

It said in case the finance ministry finds that a state has provided wrong financial information, the facts and names of the relevant IAS, IPS officers would be communicated to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which might take action as it deems fit against them on matters concerning their empanelment, central deputation, inter-cadre deputation, foreign training, foreign assignments.

“For this purpose, the officers signing the wrong information and those putting up such wrong information will be taken into account,” the communication noted.

It further added that the matter can also be taken up with the state government concerned to initiate disciplinary proceedings in appropriate cases.

For officers of the central services on deputation to state governments, the letter noted, the matter will be brought to the notice of their central cadre controlling authorities and action against them can include recall from state deputation and disciplinary proceedings.

However, it clarified that errors which are bona fide or minor will not attract such harsh action.​

