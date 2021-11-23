Aid for Kin of All Martyred Paramilitary Jawans Hiked to Rs 35 Lakh After Concerns Over Lack of Uniformity Among Forces

The home ministry has increased the financial aid for the families of jawans of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) killed in action from this November. “The MHA has desired that payouts in killed in action cases may be made uniform across all CAPFs at Rs 35 lakh in a phased manner,” an official communication said.

According to sources, almost all forces have issued orders to increase financial assistance to Rs 35 lakh for Next of Kin (NOK) of martyrs (killed in action cases only).

This aid will be applicable with effect from November 1, 2021 but financial assistance in all other kinds of death will remain unchanged.

“This (fund) is only for jawans killed in action during encounters, gunfights etc. For all other scenarios, the amount would be the same or decided by the DG,” a senior BSF official told News18.

The uniformity in payouts was decided after the family members of martyrs raised concerns about the differences in the amount. “Forces used to decide as per their financial planning but that is now uniform,” a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official said.

An ADG-level official told News18 that the forces used to decide the risk fund at their level. The highest amount was given by the CRPF while few forces were paying 40-50% less from the risk fund to the family members. “Now, it has been fixed to Rs 35 lakh for all CAPFs.”

Earlier, the amount of risk funds was different across all paramilitary forces.

In Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), this risk fund was increased from Rs 21.5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh by the directorate general.

Similarly, CISF, which is mostly deployed at airports, had Rs 15 lakh as risk funds for martyrs’ families.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which guards the Indo-Chinese border, had Rs 25 lakh for jawans killed in action.

The amount has increased by almost 75% over the last six years across all paramilitary forces.

Apart from this risk fund, the families of martyrs will also receive the financial aid from welfare schemes such as Benevolent Funds, Financial Assistance/Scholarship to children for education and financial assistance for daughter’s/sister’s marriage. ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ has also been set up to allow volunteers to directly donate to the online account of the kin of deceased CAPF personnel. In addition, funds received in ‘Bharat Ke Veer’ corpus are also distributed to the NoK of such personnel.

Family members also receive ‘Operation Casualty Certificate,’ which provides them with rail and air travel benefits.

