Financial Aid of Rs 10 Lakh Given to Family of Man Who Died Under Waterlogged Delhi Bridge

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met the family members of Kundan Singh, who drowned in the waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass recently, and handed over an ex gratia payment of Rs 10 lakh to them.

Singh, a tempo driver, drowned while trying to manoeuvre his vehicle through the waterlogged underpass following heavy rains in the city last week.

"Kundan Ji, a resident of Uttarakhand, lost his life due to water-logging in the Minto Bridge area. Today, the financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh was provided to his family. There is no value of his life, but I hope the family will get a little relief through this assistance. If their family needs any help in the future, we will definitely stand beside them," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Singh belonged to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife, two daughters and elderly parents.