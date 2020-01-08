Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

‘Find Another Route’: Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Turns Away Ambulance as Rally Blocks Road | Watch

Ghosh said many people sitting on the road will be disturbed if they have to let the ambulance pass.

News18.com

Updated:January 8, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
‘Find Another Route’: Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh Turns Away Ambulance as Rally Blocks Road | Watch
West Bengal BJP chief was addressing a rally in Nadia.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh turned away an ambulance which tried to make way through a rally he was addressing in Nadia.

In a video of the incident widely shared on social media, Ghosh instead told the emergency vehicle to find an alternative route and not disturb the political programme for which the road in Krishnanagar was blocked.

"The driver knows there's a meeting going on here. Why has he availed this road, It's not possible to give way to ambulance. So many people sitting on the road will be disturbed,” he can be heard saying in the clip.

He further alleged that the ambulance was sent by the Trinamool Congress to disrupt the public meeting. “They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Once the ambulance turned back, there were loud cheers from his supporters.

Watch the incident:

Giving way for emergency vehicles like an ambulance to pass on the road has been made mandatory by the new Motor Vehicles Act, and anyone seen blocking its path can be fined Rs 10,000. Earlier protesters outside Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia had received appreciation for swiftly making way for an ambulance.

