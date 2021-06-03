The Delhi High Court Thursday issued summons to yoga guru Ramdev on a suit by Delhi Medical Association (DMA) seeking to restrain him from disseminating false information about Patanjali’s Coronil kit that it is a cure for COVID-19.

The high court orally asked the counsel for Ramdev to tell him not to make any provocative statement till the next date of hearing on July 13 and respond to the suit.

Delhi Medical Association’s plea sought to restrain Baba Ramdev from spreading false information about Patanjali’s Coronil tablet, claimed to be a treatment for Covid-19.

During the hearing, Justice C Hari Shankar said that Baba Ramdev’s comments were covered under Freedom of Speech and Expression falls under the ambit of a public opinion. “Don’t people have Freedom of Speech?. If I feel that Homeopathy is fake, should homeopathy practitioners file a suit against me?" he questioned.

He, therefore, told DMA to rather spend their valuable time in finding a cure for the deadly virus than filing a suit.

Advocate Rajiv Dutta representing Delhi Medical Association however contended that due to Baba’s false claims, people were discouraged from getting vaccinated which in turn was obstructing the inoculation process and hurting lives.

On Wednesday, the IMA had served a defamation notice on Ramdev for his alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said the association will demand compensation of ₹1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

The notice has also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his allegations and circulate it on social media platforms where he had uploaded his earlier video.

It further asked Baba Ramdev to withdraw a misleading advertisement from all platforms endorsing “Coronil kit", a product of his firm, as an effective medicine for Covid-19, failing which an FIR and a criminal case will be lodged against him by the IMA.

