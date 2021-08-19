Fine for No Mask, Surprise Visits in Markets: BBMP's New Covid Guidelines for Bengaluru Ahead of Festivals

In view of the festival season, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines to control crowding at market places, and instructed officials to conduct surprise visits at places that are expected to see large footfall.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta has directed zonal joint commissioners and health officers to spread awareness about Covid appropriate behavior, including social distancing, and ensure that people wear face masks at public places.

Those venturing outside without a face mask will be fined Rs 250, the civic agency said.

“Wearing of masks is the most important Covid prevention measure. A fine of Rs 250 per person will be imposed on the public and merchants not wearing the masks at major market areas in BBMP limits. Surprise visits to shops, restaurants, market areas and malls will be done to ensure Covid-19 preventive measures are being followed,” Gupta told the Indian Express.

Large crowds were reported at multiple places within the Bengaluru city limits ahead of Varamahalaksmi Puja, Muharram and Onam.

Further, the BBMP has instructed officials to ensure that owners and staffers of shops, restaurants and malls are wearing masks and have been administered at least the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

Besides, officials have been asked to ensure that commercial markets are closed and the curfew is maintained at night.

“Marshals, senior and junior health inspectors must ensure social distance is maintained in all markets in BBMP limits,” the BBMP said.

The city administration is preparing for measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 as the festival season is about to commence in September and October.

Bengaluru Urban recorded 327 positive cases, 318 discharges and two deaths in the last 24 hours. Its total active cases stood at 7,920. The numbers of micro containment zones in the city has come down to 130. Mahadevapura zone is still in top of the list with 27 micro containment zones.

The positivity rate in Bengaluru stood at 0.55 per cent.

Karnataka ranked third in terms of positive cases (29,31,827) and discharges (28,73281) after Maharashtra and Kerala at the national level. But, in terms of deaths Karnataka is in second place (37,039) after Maharashtra. With 95,25,713 vaccine doses administered, Bengaluru ranks second among metropolitan cities of the country.

