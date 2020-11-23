Fine for not Wearing Masks in Goa Raised to Rs 200 as Tourists Flout Covid-19 Safety Norms

Fine for not wearing masks in public places in Goa has been doubled from Rs 100 to Rs 200, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant also said urged people not to visit beaches, airports, railway stations and bus stands without masks in order to control the pandemic.

"Till now we have been charging Rs 100 (per offence). From today onwards the fine (for not wearing a mask) has been increased to Rs 200. At least in public, people will have to wear masks or they will be compulsorily fined," Sawant said.

The CM's comments come after a busy tourist weekend in Goa, during which thousands of tourists (without masks) were seen on the state's beaches as well as casinos, throwing social distancing norms to the wind.

"No one should be seen without masks on beaches, bus stands, airport. If this happens, only then we will be able to control the pandemic," Sawant said.