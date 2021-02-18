Fine of Rs 200, Stamp on Hand: BMC Issues Fresh Covid-19 Guidelines for Mumbai, Details Here

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines for Mumbaikars. As per the new rules, if five or more Covid-19 patients are found in a building, it will be sealed.

"Stamps will be put on back of the hands of the patients staying in home quarantine. 300 marshals will be hired to keep an eye on people traveling in local trains without face mask. Besides, additional marshals will be hired to keep an eye on violators in Mumbai," BMC Commissioner IS Chahal said.

Chahal also clarified that the BMC has just made the existing SOPs stringent in order to curb the further spread of coronavirus in Mumbai city.

As per fresh guidelines, wearing of masks has become mandatory for people at all public places, otherwise, a fine of Rs 200 will be imposed. Moreover, wedding halls, clubs, and restaurants etc will be raided to check if they are flouting Covid-19 rules. No gatherings will be held without attendees wearing masks.

Wearing of masks is also mandatory in public transport including, local trains.

The BMC guidelines also say that those returning from Brazil will also have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine. Tests will be increased in areas where more patients are found, said BMC Commissioner Chahal.

Meanwhile, Amravati administration has announced a weekend lockdown in the district, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday, a period during which markets and other establishments will remain shut, in view of surge in coronavirus cases. However, essential services will remain unaffected, it said. Collector Shailesh Naval said on weekdays, all establishments, including hotels and restaurants, would stay open only till 8 pm (from earlier 10 pm).

Similarly, administration in Yavatmal district ordered a ten-day lockdown from Thursday night. Earlier in the day, a weekend lockdown was announced in Amravati district of the same Vidarbha region from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on Monday. Yavatmal Collector M D Singh said the number of coronavirus cases in the district was increasing since February 1, and the district has 606 active cases as of Wednesday. Almost 80 to 90 per cent of new cases were being reported from Yavatmal, Pandharkawda and Pusad cities, he said.

Maharashtra on Thursday evening recorded 5,427 new Covid-19 cases. Of these, 736 cases were reported from Mumbai.