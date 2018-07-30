English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Fine Up To 4% of Erring Firms' Turnover, Jail Term: New Privacy Bill Seeks to Curb Data Breach
Under the new framework, a violator can be penalised up to Rs 1 crore for significant breach and up to Rs 25 lakh penalty in all other cases where no separate penalty has been provided.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: Any entity, including the state, company or individual, may be penalised up to Rs 15 crore or four per cent of their turnover for violating norms proposed under the draft Personal Data Protection bill.
The bill, submitted by the Justice Srikrishna Committee to the information and technology ministry, has proposed a jail term of up to three years for individuals found violating data protection rules under the bill in works.
“Where a data fiduciary contravenes any of the following provisions, it shall be liable to a penalty that may extend up to Rs 15 crore or four per cent of its total worldwide turnover of the preceding financial year,” according to the draft bill.
The bill has all entities, including the state, a company, any juristic entity or any individual that are involved in the processing of personal data.
The data protection framework in works mandates data fiduciaries to report data breach, get their data audited, take requisite permission before processing data, appoint data protection officer who will check various kind of compliances etc.
The bill has proposed imprisonment of up to three years or Rs 2 lakh or both if a person who obtains personal data, discloses, transfers or sells it, which harms the affected person.
In case of sensitive data, the violator can be punished with jail term of up to five years or Rs 3 lakh fine or both.
The bill proposes up to three-year jail or Rs 2 lakh fine or both if a person is found have knowingly or intentionally or recklessly re-identified personal data which has been de-identified by a data fiduciary or a data processor or without their consent.
Under the new framework, a violator can be penalised up to Rs 1 crore for significant breach and up to Rs 25 lakh penalty in all other cases where no separate penalty has been provided.
The bill has proposed creation of a Data Protection Authority, which will have the powers to investigate contravention to the framework in work. The authorised officer will have power to search any premise, books, documents, records where data is kept and seize any computer, device, records required for investigation or evidence.
Also Watch
The bill, submitted by the Justice Srikrishna Committee to the information and technology ministry, has proposed a jail term of up to three years for individuals found violating data protection rules under the bill in works.
“Where a data fiduciary contravenes any of the following provisions, it shall be liable to a penalty that may extend up to Rs 15 crore or four per cent of its total worldwide turnover of the preceding financial year,” according to the draft bill.
The bill has all entities, including the state, a company, any juristic entity or any individual that are involved in the processing of personal data.
The data protection framework in works mandates data fiduciaries to report data breach, get their data audited, take requisite permission before processing data, appoint data protection officer who will check various kind of compliances etc.
The bill has proposed imprisonment of up to three years or Rs 2 lakh or both if a person who obtains personal data, discloses, transfers or sells it, which harms the affected person.
In case of sensitive data, the violator can be punished with jail term of up to five years or Rs 3 lakh fine or both.
The bill proposes up to three-year jail or Rs 2 lakh fine or both if a person is found have knowingly or intentionally or recklessly re-identified personal data which has been de-identified by a data fiduciary or a data processor or without their consent.
Under the new framework, a violator can be penalised up to Rs 1 crore for significant breach and up to Rs 25 lakh penalty in all other cases where no separate penalty has been provided.
The bill has proposed creation of a Data Protection Authority, which will have the powers to investigate contravention to the framework in work. The authorised officer will have power to search any premise, books, documents, records where data is kept and seize any computer, device, records required for investigation or evidence.
Also Watch
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Did Akshay Kumar Take a Dig at Sanjay Dutt's Biopic Sanju With This Comment?
- Microsoft Needs a Surface Go as More Than Just an Apple iPad Rival
- How a Woman's Face Appeared on Adverts and Posters Without Her Actually Signing Up For It
- Tesla Made a $1500 Surfboard, And it Sold Out in a Day
- Katrina Kaif Replaces Priyanka Chopra in Salman Khan-Starrer Bharat, Confirms Ali Abbas Zafar
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...